Med Mal Claims Against NY Doc Revived By Appeals Court

Law360, Los Angeles (October 10, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals panel on Tuesday revived claims lodged against a doctor accused of perforating a woman’s bile duct, which purportedly caused liver failure, saying the patient’s estate and a co-defendant doctor who performed an initial procedure credibly claimed that the doctor was at fault.



In a unanimous ruling, a five-judge First Judicial Department panel said the trial judge was wrong to grant summary judgment in favor of Dr. Louis May in a suit brought by estate administrator Jean Philippe Cadichon accusing May and Dr....

To view the full article, register now.