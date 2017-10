Mayors Urge Congress To Quickly Pass DACA Replacement

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors on Tuesday called on federal lawmakers to quickly pass new legislation that would protect young unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which is currently being phased out by the Trump administration.



In a letter signed by 176 mayors from 39 states, the coalition pledged to work with members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and do “whatever we can to assist” the passage of a replacement for DACA that would allow...

