Ford Seeks Dismissal Of New Takata Air Bag MDL Claims

Law360, Miami (October 10, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. pushed Monday for the dismissal of new claims filed against it in multidistrict litigation over defective Takata Corp. air bags, telling a Florida federal judge that the plaintiffs' amended complaint goes beyond the court's orders by adding 36 new plaintiffs.



The automaker urged the judge overseeing the MDL to dismiss the new claims, which add 36 plaintiffs and assert 24 new causes of action against Ford. The amended complaint goes beyond the court's order, which allowed plaintiffs to amend the suit only to...

To view the full article, register now.