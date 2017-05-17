Greenpeace Swings Free Speech Ax At Logger’s RICO Suit

Law360, San Francisco (October 10, 2017, 11:46 PM EDT) -- Greenpeace International urged a California federal judge Tuesday to throw out a racketeering suit over its anti-logging campaign, saying the logger plaintiff had mischaracterized what were really defamation claims, and that those defamation claims were barred on First Amendment and other grounds.



The litigation, filed by Resolute Forest Products, brings Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims against advocacy groups Greenpeace, Stand.earth and others, saying the nonprofits fraudulently profited from donations based on false information about Resolute. But Greenpeace attorney Laura Handman of Davis Wright Tremaine...

