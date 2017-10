Plaintiffs Can't Drop Cases Before Depakote Trial: Judge

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge signaled frustration Tuesday with the plaintiffs in mass litigation against Abbott Laboratories over birth defects allegedly caused by the drug Depakote, suggesting they are trying to game the system and refusing to dismiss without prejudice several cases slated for trial in the next year.



U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel rejected bids on the plaintiffs' side to dismiss five cases without prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs believe the suits are weak now but that they could be refiled in the future.



The five cases...

To view the full article, register now.