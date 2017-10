Pa. Justices Won't Review $10M Infant Meningitis Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (October 10, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a case that ended in a $10.1 million jury verdict in favor of a woman who sued a Philadelphia hospital over her infant's delayed bacterial meningitis diagnosis, putting an end to a nearly two-year appeals process.



The state’s highest court denied Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia's bid for certiorari, after an intermediate appeals court had rejected the hospital’s claim that plaintiff Shantice Tillery's expert medical witnesses provided speculative testimony. The jury had found in 2015 that the...

