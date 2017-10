Ulta, Shampoo Maker Must Face 'Sulfate-Free' Labeling Suit

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday kept alive a proposed class action against beauty products retailer Ulta and shampoo maker Sexy Hair Concepts LLC over allegedly misleading “sulfate-free” labeling on shampoo bottles, saying the consumer sufficiently alleged deception and economic injury.



U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor said consumer Molly Crane adequately claimed that the large “sulfate-free” statement on the front of the bottle was misleading, even though the back of the bottle specified the product does in fact contain sulfates and salt. Crane’s allegations that she...

To view the full article, register now.