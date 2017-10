ESPN Anchor Flap Underscores Value Of Social Media Policies

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The reaction to ESPN’s decision to suspend anchor Jemele Hill over politically charged tweets has been both heated and divided, showing that controversial social media postings by workers can cause backlash against businesses from all angles and highlighting the need for employers to have clear policies on social media use, experts say.



With platforms like Twitter and Facebook giving a megaphone to everyone from assembly line workers to the president, a strong and consistently enforced policy can not only nip potential problems in the bud but...

