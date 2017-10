GM Trust Appeals Judge's $1.5B Loan Row Asset Valuations

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A General Motors creditors’ trust on Tuesday asked to appeal a bankruptcy judge’s ruling in a bellwether case on the nature and value of security interests in GM plant assets related to a $1.5 billion term loan, saying that the findings overlook the federal government’s role as savior to the manufacturer in 2009.



A litigation trust, in pursuit of a larger recovery for creditors of GM’s bankrupt estate, is seeking leave to appeal part of a lengthy ruling handed down by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn...

