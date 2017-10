Fruit Broker Disputes 'Contamination' In Hepatitis Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (October 10, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A broker of pomegranate seeds that spread hepatitis A through a Costco-sold berry blend sparred with counsel representing the children of a woman who died of the disease after allegedly eating the berry blend during Tuesday testimony in California, disputing whether worms, feathers and other foreign material in the seeds were “contamination.”



During the second day of the trial before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge John Shepard Wiley, Ron Simon of Ron Simon & Associates, representing the six children of the deceased Virginia Jolson, called...

