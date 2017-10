6th Circ. Affirms Land Scout's Conviction In Coal Mining Scam

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel Tuesday upheld a conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud conviction of a man who scouts rural property for coal mining potential and who performed work for a Tennessee company that, according to the panel, scammed millions from investors.



The three-judge panel backed a lower court’s conviction of Johnny Phillips, who made his living as a “land man” and who performed work for New Century Coal, which the panel said had swindled more than 160 investors out of more than $14 million...

