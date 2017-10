3 Meningitis Pharmacy Workers Must Face FDA Fraud Claims

Law360, Boston (October 10, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Three employees of the drugmaker connected to the fatal 2012 meningitis outbreak will have to face a jury over allegations that they tried to defraud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Tuesday, rebuffing their dismissal effort.



U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns rejected arguments from New England Compounding Center employees Gregory Conigliaro, Sharon Carter and Alla Stepanets that the FDA fraud charge was a “legal impossibility” in the wake of evidence that came in during an earlier trial against their boss....

To view the full article, register now.