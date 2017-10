How Bristol-Myers Squibb May Transform Class Actions

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT) -- Although we are only three months removed from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California, 137 S. Ct. 1773 (2017), much ink has already been spilled predicting the demise of so-called “litigation tourism.”



So far, the results support the hype; although Bristol-Myers won’t spell the end for all mass actions, it has triggered high-profile dismissals from several jurisdictions, like the Eastern District of Missouri, which previously acted as “magnet jurisdictions” for non-resident plaintiffs’ tort claims. See, e.g., Jordan v....

