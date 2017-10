Electrolux Washer Deal Would Net Up To $3.7M For Attys

Law360, Los Angeles (October 10, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Electrolux reached a settlement in a pair of proposed class actions over allegedly defective washing machines, agreeing to pay consumers in coupons or reimbursements in a deal proposed Tuesday that could also give the consumers’ attorneys up to $3.7 million in fees and costs.



Electrolux Home Products Inc. struck the deal with consumers in a federal suit in Georgia and a state row in Florida to end their claims the company was selling Frigidaire washing machines that collect standing water and grow mold and mildew, passing...

