Ex-Owners Of Army Contractor Sentenced For $6M Fraud

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Two brothers who once owned a Pennsylvania company that makes accessories for military vehicles have been sentenced to 24 and 30 months in prison and ordered to pay fines totaling $800,000 for defrauding the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.



Thomas G. Buckner of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, and John P. Buckner of Lyndora, Pennsylvania, who once co-owned Ibis Tek LLC, pled guilty in May to charges of major fraud against the DOD and income tax evasion. Thomas received the longer sentence and...

To view the full article, register now.