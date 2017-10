Xarelto Internal Bleeding Suit Nixed As Time-Barred

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday axed a patient’s suit in multidistrict litigation accusing Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. of not warning about the risks of blood thinner Xarelto, saying he filed his claims too late.



U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon said that Louisiana resident Herbert Louiviere had reason to believe that his gastrointestinal bleeding — for which he was twice hospitalized— was caused by the drug by March 28, 2013, but he didn’t file suit until June 2015,...

