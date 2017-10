Deputy AG Slams Tech Giants For 'Warrant-Proof' Encryption

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Tuesday blasted major U.S. technology companies for building products with encryption that law enforcement can't circumvent even with a search warrant, questioning why they "make accommodations" for other foreign governments and saying that trying to find middle ground "is unlikely to work."



Rosenstein's remarks, made during an appearance at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, escalate the push made in recent years by high-ranking law enforcement officials ranging from FBI Director James Comey to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr....

