Plantronics Locks Horns With Jabra In $600M Antitrust Trial
During opening arguments in Delaware federal court, Plantronics' attorney Russell Hayman of McDermott Will & Emery LLP told the eight-person jury that the so-called Plantronics-only distributors his client uses as resellers for its commercial telecom headsets are not the anti-competitive entities GN claims.
Instead, the distributors are akin...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login