Plantronics Locks Horns With Jabra In $600M Antitrust Trial

By Matt Chiappardi

Law360, Wilmington (October 11, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Telephone headset maker Plantronics Inc. pushed back against competitor and Jabra brand parent GN Netcom Inc.'s antitrust accusations Wednesday as a potentially $600 million trial kicked off, saying GN launched a litigation gambit to augment a weak business.

During opening arguments in Delaware federal court, Plantronics' attorney Russell Hayman of McDermott Will & Emery LLP told the eight-person jury that the so-called Plantronics-only distributors his client uses as resellers for its commercial telecom headsets are not the anti-competitive entities GN claims.

Instead, the distributors are akin...
Case Information

Case Title

GN Netcom Inc. v. Plantronics Inc.


Case Number

1:12-cv-01318

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Leonard P. Stark

Date Filed

October 12, 2012

