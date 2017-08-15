Coachella Wins Ban Of Movie Festival’s Use Of 'Filmchella'

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The organizers of the Coachella music festival won a court order Tuesday barring an upstart movie festival called “Filmchella” from using its name.



Just under two months after Coachella sued for trademark infringement, U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner granted the popular California music festival a preliminary injunction against the similarly named film festival.



Though he declined to rule that Coachella was likely to eventually win its case, Klausner said the balance of the equities weighed “sharply” in favor of an injunction, particularly since Filmchella would not...

