Coachella Wins Ban Of Movie Festival’s Use Of 'Filmchella'

By Bill Donahue

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The organizers of the Coachella music festival won a court order Tuesday barring an upstart movie festival called “Filmchella” from using its name.

Just under two months after Coachella sued for trademark infringement, U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner granted the popular California music festival a preliminary injunction against the similarly named film festival.

Though he declined to rule that Coachella was likely to eventually win its case, Klausner said the balance of the equities weighed “sharply” in favor of an injunction, particularly since Filmchella would not...
Case Information

Case Title

Coachella Music Festival, LLC et al v. Robert Trevor Simms et al


Case Number

2:17-cv-06059

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Beverly Reid O'Conne

Date Filed

August 15, 2017

Law Firms

