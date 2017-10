Mining Co. Granted Appeal In Landmark Legal Privilege Fight

Law360, London (October 11, 2017, 4:44 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal has granted permission for an international mining firm under criminal investigation to fight attempts by the U.K.'s fraud squad to make it reveal documents it drew up during an internal investigation.



The ruling by the London court marks a crucial turning point in the case, which turns on legal privilege.



The Rt. Hon. Lord Justice Christopher Floyd made the judgment at the Court of Appeal on Oct. 2. But documents seen by Law360 came to light only this week after they were...

