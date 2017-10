CIT Backs Commerce's Price Math On S. Korean Transformers

Law360, Washington (October 11, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday validated the U.S. Department of Commerce’s new three-pronged method for determining how sales commissions should be factored into anti-dumping calculations on South Korean transformers, rejecting an argument by exporters that the test is legally improper.



After the CIT remanded the anti-dumping review at the behest of domestic producer ABB Inc., Commerce determined that commissions associated with U.S. sales could be deducted from the “constructed export price.” The deduction results in a lower price for the transformers and a...

