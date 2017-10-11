DOJ, State Dept. Unite To Fight Visa Fraud, Discrimination

By Kelly Knaub

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the State Department said they have teamed up to fight fraud by employers who misuse certain foreign worker visas and to protect domestic employees from discrimination.

The agreement opens up lines of communication so the two agencies can share information in their efforts to combat unlawful discrimination and visa fraud and can collaborate by offering technical assistance and training to each other, the DOJ said in a press release on Wednesday. The formal partnership was formed through a memorandum of...
