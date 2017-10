SEC Wants To Trim Disclosure Requirements

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unanimously proposed to pare and streamline certain disclosure requirements of public companies, marking the agency’s latest effort to prune its regulatory tree after decades of adding branches.



The proposals Wednesday were mostly technical but reflect a broader approach, started years ago and endorsed by new Chairman Jay Clayton, of easing burdens and providing more flexibility to issuers while insisting that investors won’t be shortchanged access to material information. The SEC said the changes would lead to more readable...

