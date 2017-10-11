Terror Liability Troubles Kennedy, Conservatives At High Court

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court sounded skeptical Wednesday that foreign corporations could be held liable for terror financing, human rights violations and other international violations under a 1789 U.S. law.



Chief Justice John Roberts, shown during a September event in Mississippi, and Justice Samuel Alito argued Wednesday that allowing such suits would lead to potential foreign policy friction and hurt U.S. interests. (AP) The high court heard arguments in the Jesner v. Arab Bank PLC case, in which foreign nationals who are victims of...

