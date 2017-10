FERC Says $2.2B Nexus Pipeline Construction Is A Go

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday that construction work could start on the $2.2 billion Ohio-to-Michigan Nexus natural gas pipeline, less than two months after the agency formally greenlighted the project being built by Michigan utility DTE Energy Co. and pipeline giant Enbridge Inc.



FERC's Office of Energy Projects granted the Nexus developers' Sept. 28 request to start construction of the 255-mile pipeline, for which FERC had granted a certificate of public convenience and necessity on Aug. 25. It was the first major pipeline...

