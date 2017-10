SEC Wants Insider Trading Penalty 'With Sobering Message'

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday asked a Massachusetts federal judge to impose a substantial civil penalty against the last remaining member of a "golfing group" accused of cashing in on stock tips, hoping to "send a loud and sobering message to other would-be insider traders."



Senior U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel had entered judgment against Jamie Meadows on Sept. 19, ordering him to disgorge $191,521 in profits and $233,362 in interest and blocking him from again violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Meadows...

