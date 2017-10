Eversource, Avangrid Squeezed NE Pipelines, Report Says

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- New England utilities Eversource Energy and Avangrid have artificially constrained the region's natural gas pipeline capacity, leading to $3.6 billion in inflated gas and electricity costs between 2013 and 2016, according to a report published Wednesday by the Environmental Defense Fund and several university researchers.



The report claims that Eversource and Avangrid reduced the effective capacity on Enbridge Inc.'s Algonquin pipeline — one of the two major gas pipelines serving New England — by an average of 50 billion BTUs per day between August 2013 and...

To view the full article, register now.