Fed. Circ. Upholds Alice Ax Of Shipping Patent

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel summarily affirmed Wednesday an Ohio court's decision tossing a multidistrict lawsuit that R&L Carriers Inc. brought against four shipping services companies alleging infringement of its shipping logistics patent.



Without explaining its reasoning, the panel in a one-line order unanimously agreed with the lower court’s finding that a method of streamlining shipping logistics is an abstract idea ineligible for protection under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision, bringing a halt to R&L's infringement allegations against Drivertech LLC, Intermec Technologies Co., Microdea Inc. and PeopleNet Communications...

To view the full article, register now.