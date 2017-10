Real Estate Partnership Investor Owes NJ Biz Tax, Judge Says

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based company is on the hook for millions of dollars in New Jersey’s corporation business taxes, a judge ruled in a decision released Wednesday, finding that the entity is more than just a passive investor in two partnerships that develop real estate in the Garden State.



New Jersey Tax Court Judge Mala Sundar found that Michigan-based Preserve II Inc., which is a 99 percent limited partner in two partnerships that sell homes in New Jersey, had enough connections to the state for New Jersey’s tax...

