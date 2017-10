Hospital Can’t Pause TCPA Suit For Autodial Definition

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday nixed a California hospital’s bid to pause a suit claiming it illegally robocalled debtors, calling it a stretch for the medical center to claim the case should be frozen while an appeals court defines the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s scope in cracking down on automatic telephone dialing systems.



U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes sided with Taneesha Crooks and Anthony Brown in deciding the case against Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego should move forward, writing that the hospital must disclose the technology...

To view the full article, register now.