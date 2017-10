Software Co. Hits Home Invest For Stolen Code, Broken Deal

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based real estate investment company Home Invest LLC was sued Tuesday in Illinois federal court by a Florida software developer and consultant that say that, only two months into a contract to revamp Home Invest's information technology functions, the client has flouted major contract terms, missed payments and stolen the developer's code.



SFR Software Solutions LLC and its head Colin Brechbill sued Home Invest, Home Invest Technologies LLC, co-founders Dragan Berger and Nate Armstrong, and 20 Doe entities over deals they struck on June 15 for...

