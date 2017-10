'American Idol' Parent Says Sony's Royalty Claims Are Barred

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- American Idol producer CORE Entertainment on Tuesday moved to shut down a suit by Sony Music Entertainment over unpaid royalties for Clay Aiken, Kelly Clarkson and other Idol stars, telling a New York bankruptcy court the claims are barred by CORE’s recent reorganization.



CORE unit 19 Recordings, which handles recording contracts for Idol winners, sued Sony for $10 million in 2014 for allegedly underpaying on royalty deals, and Sony hit back with a $2 million counterclaim for unpaid royalties of its own.



While CORE and several...

