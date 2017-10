Quaker Beats False Ad Suit Over Syrup-less Maple Oatmeal

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Quaker Oats Co.’s oatmeal with maple and brown sugar doesn’t have to include real maple syrup or maple sugar under federal law, a California federal judge said Tuesday in dismissing a consolidated potential class action accusing the company of false advertising.



U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez said the buyers’ various state law claims involving false advertising and deceptive conduct are all preempted by the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act. Under federal law, Quaker Oats can advertise maple syrup as a flavor when it’s not...

To view the full article, register now.