Mo. Hospital Gets Doc's Whistleblower Trial Win Nixed

Law360, Los Angeles (October 11, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state appellate court reversed a jury verdict in favor of a doctor who claimed she had been fired for reporting a fellow doctor’s alleged misconduct, ruling that the conduct the doctor reported was itself protected by state law and that the doctor thus could not be considered a whistleblower.



In a split decision, the three-judge panel held that a whistleblower needed to report an activity that was actually illegal, not merely one the employee believed to be illegal, in order to qualify as a...

To view the full article, register now.