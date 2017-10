Calif. Court OKs $5.7M Award In Ukrainian Biz Row

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday confirmed a $5.7 million award issued to Ukrainian industrialist Konstantin Grigorishin and his company Dastime Group Ltd. involving a dispute with a former Ukrainian businessman over a 2006 joint venture buyout, finding the parties’ contract contained a valid arbitration clause.



U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White rejected a motion to vacate the award by Peter Kiritchenko, finding instead that an arbitrator did not violate his right to due process by not compelling Grigorishin and another business partner to testify.



Instead, Judge...

