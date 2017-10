Iowa Court Backs Doc’s Trial Win In Baby Brain Injury Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (October 11, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT) -- An Iowa appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a jury’s decision to clear a doctor in a suit alleging he caused a baby’s severe brain damage by failing to perform a cesarean section, saying certain evidence was properly excluded by the trial judge.



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel affirmed the verdict in favor of Dr. Gregg Calderwood and his practice group, Great River Women’s Health Corp., in a suit brought by parents Dhiren and Shital Patel accusing the obstetrician-gynecologist of failing to properly diagnose fetal oxygen...

