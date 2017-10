7th Circ. Clarifies Rules For Immigrant Asylum Seekers

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday determined that while immigrants generally may contest a denial of their ability to apply for asylum, those who are subject to reinstated removal orders are ineligible to seek asylum in the U.S.



The appellate court panel unanimously determined that immigrants still generally have a right under Article III of the Constitution to challenge the denial of their alleged statutory right to apply for asylum, but those who fall in the more narrow category of being subject to reinstated removal orders are...

