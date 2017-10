Deputy AG Vows Policy Review In Lieu Of ‘Rosenstein Memo’

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recently said he aims not to be remembered for a single memo but instead will embark on a wide-ranging review of corporate charging policies with the input of corporate and other stakeholders, an effort experts say may bring a reboot.



In a speech at the NYU School of Law, Rosenstein said he would not pen a memo on the administration's focus for corporate prosecutions — a practice that usually results in memos known by the author's name. Instead, he said, the...

To view the full article, register now.