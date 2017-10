NY Auto Dealers Pay $1M To End Probe Of Padded Prices

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Five metro New York car dealerships have agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution and penalties for bundling credit repair and other services into vehicle sale prices and sticking buyers with thousands in hidden fees, according to an agreement announced Wednesday.



The dealers — Potamkin Hyundai and Potamkin Mitsubishi in Manhattan and Garden City Nissan, Nissan of Huntington and VW of Huntington on Long Island — will together return more than $900,000 to nearly 6,400 customers and pay the state $135,000 under the terms...

