ACLU Sues Over Kansas Law Against Boycotts Of Israel
The suit, filed on behalf of public school curriculum coach Esther Koontz, claims that a Kansas law enacted earlier this year unlawfully requires state contractors to attest that they are not boycotting Israel. Koontz had been denied a contract to work in Kansas’ teacher training program after refusing to certify that she was not boycotting Israeli goods and...
