ACLU Sues Over Kansas Law Against Boycotts Of Israel

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union alleged in Kansas federal court Wednesday that a state law preventing contractors from boycotting Israel violates the First Amendment by stymieing political expression.

The suit, filed on behalf of public school curriculum coach Esther Koontz, claims that a Kansas law enacted earlier this year unlawfully requires state contractors to attest that they are not boycotting Israel. Koontz had been denied a contract to work in Kansas’ teacher training program after refusing to certify that she was not boycotting Israeli goods and...
Case Information

Case Title

Koontz v. Watson


Case Number

5:17-cv-04099

Court

Kansas

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Judge

Sam A. Crow

Date Filed

October 11, 2017

