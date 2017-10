Patients Fault Cancer Center Over Ch. 11 Plan Info Omissions

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A putative class of 2.2 million patients suing bankrupt cancer treatment center operator 21st Century Oncology over a data breach that exposed their personal information said the company has unacceptably omitted any mention of their claims in its Chapter 11 plan disclosures.



In an objection filed Monday in New York bankruptcy court, the patients said that 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc. should not be permitted to solicit creditor votes on a restructuring plan, intended to chop its $1.1 billion debt in half, because the proposed plan...

