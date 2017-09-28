Life Time Fitness Insider Trading Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

By Diana Novak Jones

Law360, Chicago (October 11, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A California man charged in an insider trading scheme stemming from the 2015 private equity buyout of Life Time Fitness Inc. pled not guilty in Illinois federal court Wednesday.

Weller, who appeared in court in Chicago to answer to charges of securities fraud and conspiracy, is one of nine people charged in a scheme that prosecutors say originated with a Life Time executive who learned about plans to take the company private with firms Leonard Green & Partners LP and TPG Capital LP.

Prosecutors say Weller...
Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Beshey et al


Case Number

1:17-cr-00643

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 28, 2017

