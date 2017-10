9th Circ. Backs Most Of Cops' Work Discrimination Win

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel Wednesday largely upheld a post-trial judgment for three Latino police officers of Westminster, California, who were allegedly discriminated and retaliated against because of their race and national origin.



The three-judge panel affirmed in part and vacated in part a lower court’s judgment for Jose Flores, Ryan Reyes and Brian Perez in their suit against the city of Westminster and four former and current Westminster Police chiefs. While the chiefs had said the district court erred in refusing to toss the claims made...

