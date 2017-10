Jury Awards $10M In Undisclosed Cancer Suit

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina jury on Tuesday awarded $10 million to the family of a woman who allegedly died after doctors detected kidney cancer on her scans but failed to treat the cancer or tell her that she had cancer for years.



The family of Joann Shull Bannister prevailed on a wrongful death claim against Columbia Urological Associates, related entity Columbia Medical Associates and one of Bannister’s doctors, Phillip W. Kinder.



“The jury agreed that no one should have to go through what this lady and her...

To view the full article, register now.