Brazil, Aussie Cos. Hit With Silicon Dumping Duties By DOC

Law360, Washington (October 11, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce found Wednesday that companies in Brazil, Australia and Norway dumped silicon into the U.S. and it announced preliminary margins, though the figures fell short of those sought by a subsidiary of Spain-based silicon giant Ferroglobe PLC, which initiated the investigation.



The largest duty in the antidumping investigation — which comes alongside another Globe Specialty Metals Inc.-initiated probe into alleged unfair subsidies by Brazil, Australia and Kazakhstan — was a 56.7 nationwide rate for all but one of the companies in Brazil,...

