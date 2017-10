Mich. Tribe Wants More From Blue Cross In Hidden Fees Suit

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan urged the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday to overturn part of a lower court's ruling that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan must pay the tribe roughly $8.4 million for charging hidden fees while managing the tribe's employee benefit plan, arguing it's owed another $5 million for identical claims connected with a group of tribe members.



In a July 14 decision, U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington ruled that the insurer owed the tribe under the Employee Retirement Income Security...

