FDA Expert Testifies Of Unparalleled Contamination At NECC

Law360, Boston (October 11, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration expert told jurors Wednesday that contamination in steroid injections prepared by a New England pharmacist charged with murder over a deadly meningitis outbreak was the worst he had seen in his 27-year career.



Glenn Chin, who made the injections that would kill 64 people and injure more than 700 around the country, is fighting charges of second-degree murder over the outbreak traced back to the steroid injections produced at the New England Compounding Center. The jury has now heard days of...

To view the full article, register now.