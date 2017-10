Google Awarded $820,000 In Attys Fees In Patent Case

Law360, Los Angeles (October 11, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge awarded Google Inc. $820,000 in attorneys’ fees, in a decision unsealed Wednesday, after ending a patent suit brought by a company that knew it might not hold the necessary rights to litigate the dispute, finding the behavior exceptional under the Octane Fitness standard.



Max Sound Corp. had persisted in its litigation against Google over U.S. Patent No. 7,974,339 even after the patent’s owner asserted in court and to Max Sound that it hadn’t given the company permission to sue Google over the...

To view the full article, register now.