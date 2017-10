Burger King Settles Croissan’wich Suit With $2 Gift Cards

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Burger King on Wednesday settled class action claims that it overcharged customers who ordered Croissan’wiches with a coupon, agreeing to provide $2 gift cards and pay $185,000 in attorney fees after finding that some customers who ordered their sandwiches without eggs, cheese or meat may have been overcharged.



The complaint accused Burger King of charging a higher price when customers presented a buy-one-get-one-free coupon. Burger King Corp. said that its own investigation into the claims found that customers who’d used a buy-one-get-one-free coupon to order two...

