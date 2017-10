Columbia Property Trust Grows With $935M In Acquisitions

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Columbia Property Trust Inc. on Wednesday said it has acquired four properties in New York and Washington, D.C., for a total of $935 million, following on the heels of its joint venture with the real estate arm of German insurance giant Allianz SE announced earlier this year.



Columbia Property Trust and Allianz Real Estate said that together they have acquired 1800 M Street, a 581,000-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C., for $421 million, and Columbia said that it alone has bought three office properties totaling 446,964...

To view the full article, register now.